Even to casual observers, it has been obvious for months that the left is orchestrating a tightly-coordinated campaign to undermine and delegitimize the current presidential administration.

As an extension of the decades-long campaign to wrestle the narrative away from conservatives, independents and centrists, they’re smearing right-leaning commentators with anything they can find. In the take-down of Bill O’Reilly and Monica Crowley and attempted hit on Sean Hannity, for example, it’s more than evident.

And just this week, the suspension of Fox’s Eric Bolling provides even more proof.

We now know how the left is running this non-stop smear campaign and who is pulling the puppet strings.

We now have the Media Matters Playbook.

In a 49-page document marked PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL, the entire anti-Trump plan is laid out. Called “DEMOCRACY MATTERS, Strategic Plan For Action”, it lists four leftist partner organizations: Media Matters, American Bridge 21st Century, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), and Shareblue.

These are some of the most well-funded, well-entrenched, and well known leftist organizations in America. Billionaire George Soros (pictured below) is a key backer.

So, what exactly do they want? Nothing less than complete control over political discourse in America.

They lay it out plainly in their introduction, saying,

We are going to contest every effort, at every level of government, to limit rights, rescind protections, entrench inequality, redistribute wealth upwards, or in any other way fundamentally undermine the tenets of egalitarianism that must serve as the bedrock of our democracy.

Their motivation is obvious: the continued erosion of our constitutional republic, forming a direct democracy with the elite left permanently in charge.

Of course, Media Matters and American Bridge have been doing this for years.

Of the latter, the introduction says:

American Bridge will cement itself as the standard-bearer of opposition research, build on its role as a progressive clearinghouse for information that drives the narrative on Republican officeholders and candidates, and be at the epicenter of Democrats’ work to regain power–starting in 2017 and building to 2020.

Here’s what success will look like:

-Trump will be defeated either through impeachment or at the ballot box in 2020. -The balance of power will shift back to the Democrats. We will measurably impact US Senate, gubernatorial, and state legislative races. -We will free ourselves from solely relying in the press. Our robust digital program will reach voters directly online.

This is typical for American Bridge, which was formed in 2010 and practically invented the “tracker” position – a paid position for left-leaning activists to record every Republican officeholder and candidate in every public forum they can get into, with the intent of finding any statement they can use against them.

Media Matters and American Bridge 21st Century were both founded by David Brock and receive funding from the network of public employee unions and liberal super-donors that includes George Soros, Tom Steyer, and many others.

Brock also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for CREW, as well as holding a majority ownership stake in Shareblue.

All four organizations have assignments in the campaign. Media Matters is charged with “disarming right-wing disinformation, while leading the fight against the next generation of conservative disinformation.”

CREW is branded as a “leading non-profit ethics watchdog group” that will “demand ethical conduct from the administration and all parts of government, expose improper influence from powerful interests, and ensure accountability when the administration and others shirk ethical standards, rules, and laws.”

Shareblue will “take back social media for Democrats”. Their purpose is to “legitimize Donald Trump’s presidency by emboldening the opposition”.

It’s the mission of CREW that is most concerning. According to the playbook, here’s what success will entail:

-Trump will be afflicted by a steady flow of damaging information, new revelations, and an inability to avoid conflicts issues. -The Trump Administration will be forced to defend illegal conduct in court. -Powerful industries and interest groups will see their influence wane. -Dark money will be a political liability in key states.

It is ironic that they point to dark money as a target, as all four of these organizations are the epicenter of those very campaigns that are fueling the war against conservatives and others in America.

You can read the full 49-page playbook here.

